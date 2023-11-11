Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 125,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Ryan D. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TPIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.94. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.80.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
