Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 125,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

TPI Composites Trading Up 2.4 %

TPIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.94. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.80.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

