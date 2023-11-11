Triodos Investment Management BV Cuts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

BFAM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. 253,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $1,683,230. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.