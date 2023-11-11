Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,838.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 713,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

