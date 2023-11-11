Triodos Investment Management BV Has $1.46 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.09% of Stride worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Stride by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 505,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,568. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

Insider Transactions at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $2,180,669. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.



