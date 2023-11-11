Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 162,140 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 247.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162,140 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 3.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 3,828,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

