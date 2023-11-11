Triodos Investment Management BV Reduces Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products makes up about 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.94% of Mueller Water Products worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.87. 661,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

