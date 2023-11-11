Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 12,700 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 1.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.61% of Nomad Foods worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $14,311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

