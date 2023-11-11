TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Financial Contrast

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.26% 11.34% 1.15% Bank of Hawaii 21.32% 17.30% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of Hawaii 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $201.04 million 2.51 $75.23 million $3.66 7.24 Bank of Hawaii $754.91 million 2.74 $225.80 million $4.93 10.56

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

