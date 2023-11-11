Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,313. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.70. 186,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.36.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

