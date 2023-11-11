UniBot Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $52.78 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, UniBot has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $52.78 million and $28.80 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $52.78 or 0.00142340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 53.42489717 USD and is down -14.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $26,396,359.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

