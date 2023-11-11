United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 340.4% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.98.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

