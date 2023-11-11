Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $5,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 49.2 %

NASDAQ VMCAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,733. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

