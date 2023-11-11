Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the October 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 243,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.