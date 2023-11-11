Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the October 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 243,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

