Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 83.1% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

