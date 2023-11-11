VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. New Street Research began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

VEON Price Performance

VEON stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 37,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

