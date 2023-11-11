Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the October 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,034. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.28. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,393.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

