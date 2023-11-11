Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

VIASP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 5,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.7646 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

