VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,484. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $328.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

