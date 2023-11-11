Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,501 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.25. 4,094,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,662. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

