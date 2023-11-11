VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Up 138.2% in October

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the October 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97. VMware has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

