Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $3.48. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 966,240 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 293.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,945.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vuzix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

