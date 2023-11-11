WazirX Market Cap Hits $50.39 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $50.39 million and $1.49 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

