Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the October 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 232,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 611,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,767. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

