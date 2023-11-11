Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 141.5% in October

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the October 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock valued at $381,615. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WHLR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238,728.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

