Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.27 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and $42,487.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,350,273,102 coins and its circulating supply is 35,268,534,800 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,335,222,697.088 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37615053 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $25,849.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

