Wrapped TRON 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.60 billion and $2.53 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,696,765,916 coins and its circulating supply is 88,696,639,336 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,702,574,319.51343 with 88,702,554,901.92618 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10549983 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $21,933,680.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

