XRP Price Hits $0.66 (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. XRP has a market cap of $35.47 billion and $1.76 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,240,531 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,766,196 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
