10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCXA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 78.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 535,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $121,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

