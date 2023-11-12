361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 322.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

361 Degrees International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.