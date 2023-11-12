361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 322.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
