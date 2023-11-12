Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Increased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,088. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.31. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

