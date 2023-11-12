ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 829,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,106. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

