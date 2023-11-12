Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) will release its Q3 2023 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 470,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.