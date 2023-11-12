AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.48. 1,442,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,491. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.