AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 772 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $35.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $685.43. 1,373,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.86 and a 200-day moving average of $626.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

