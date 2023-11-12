Aion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,810.42 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $2,810.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00149881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002752 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

