Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,776.82 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,776.82 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00148206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025844 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

