Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 47.7% in October

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the October 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,296. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

