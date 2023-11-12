Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ERH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 9,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,812. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0666 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

