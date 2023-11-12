Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 1,231,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

