American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of American Rebel stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

