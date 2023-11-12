American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Rebel Price Performance
Shares of American Rebel stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
American Rebel Company Profile
