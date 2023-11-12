Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust
Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
COLD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 2,311,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.90.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
