Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,096,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 2,311,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

