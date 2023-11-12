Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 52.5% in October

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANEB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANEB

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.