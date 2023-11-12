Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Down 48.2% in October

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

AUVIP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

