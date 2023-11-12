Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Down 48.2% in October

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
AUVIP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.
About Applied UV
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.