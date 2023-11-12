AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

NASDAQ APCXW remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.