AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
NASDAQ APCXW remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
