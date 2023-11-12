ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ARBB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 2,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on ARB IOT Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

