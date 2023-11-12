Ardor 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.64 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.01 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

