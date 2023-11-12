Ark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.80 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $277.45 million and approximately $160.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00004221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002478 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003075 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,866,296 coins and its circulating supply is 176,866,178 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

