Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.54. 371,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

