ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 39.0% in October

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Scott Emrich acquired 7,500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

ArrowMark Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.46. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.62%.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

