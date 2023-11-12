Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 9,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,821. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

About Artelo Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

