Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 9,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,821. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.
